Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,122. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

