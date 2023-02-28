Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 685.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Up 1.0 %

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 360,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

