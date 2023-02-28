Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:XGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 685.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 360,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

