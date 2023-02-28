Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,626 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 222.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 45.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,806,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,039 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 214,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
C stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 1,290,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,973,246. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
