Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,630 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after purchasing an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.33. 73,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,166. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

