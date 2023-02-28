Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,973,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.59. The company had a trading volume of 32,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,997. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.99. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.43.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

