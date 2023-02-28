Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.16. The company had a trading volume of 434,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.40 and its 200 day moving average is $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

