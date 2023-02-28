Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254,628 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,550,879. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

