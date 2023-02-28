Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 151.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,900. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.