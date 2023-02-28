Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,013 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 249,962 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. 22,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

