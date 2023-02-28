Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

SWKS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.72. 68,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

