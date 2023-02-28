Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

