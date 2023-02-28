Block’s (SQ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.19.

SQ opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.09, a PEG ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,562 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

