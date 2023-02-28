BlackWall Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BWF)

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
BlackWall Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About BlackWall
Featured Articles
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.