BlackWall Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BWF)

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

BlackWall Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get BlackWall alerts:

About BlackWall

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.