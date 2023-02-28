BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,822,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,788,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.02% of General Electric worth $4,075,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GE traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,794.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

