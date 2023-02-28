BlackRock Inc. Sells 559,043 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,981,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 559,043 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.83% of Illinois Tool Works worth $3,790,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

