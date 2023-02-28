BlackRock Inc. Sells 237,183 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,703,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237,183 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.13% of Progressive worth $4,846,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 51,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. 233,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

