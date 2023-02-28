BlackRock Inc. Purchases 642,649 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Paychex worth $3,476,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.