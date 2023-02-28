BlackRock Inc. Purchases 642,649 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Paychex worth $3,476,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PAYX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.
In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
