BlackRock Inc. Purchases 473,552 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $3,193,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

