BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.13% of Duke Energy worth $5,107,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

DUK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 260,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

