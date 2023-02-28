BlackRock Inc. Has $4.50 Billion Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,197,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 209,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $4,500,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.18. 82,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,684. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.12. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

