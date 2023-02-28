BlackRock Inc. Has $3.94 Billion Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,377,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $3,936,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. 217,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,034. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

