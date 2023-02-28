BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,746,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,914,203 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.11% of MetLife worth $3,388,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 0.5 %

MET stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.15. 204,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,417. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.