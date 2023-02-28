BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,888,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,901,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.56% of CSX worth $3,673,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. 841,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,950. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

