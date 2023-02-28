Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gust Kepler bought 1,130,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,390,006.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,462,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackboxstocks Stock Down 5.6 %

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

BLBX stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

