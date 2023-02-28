BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,756 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of BlackBerry worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 73.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,175 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BB opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.56.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BB. Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

