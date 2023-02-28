BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.66 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $450,302.89 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00042260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00218581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,435.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09186386 USD and is up 17.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $248,077.67 traded over the last 24 hours.

