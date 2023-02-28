Bitgert Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $239.74 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Bitgert has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $239.74 million and $16.34 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00421046 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.46 or 0.28459921 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011115 BTC.

About Bitgert

Bitgert launched on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Buying and Selling Bitgert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

