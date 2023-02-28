Bitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.78 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $453.66 billion and $21.78 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23,500.64 on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00566971 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00176910 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00043456 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,304,181 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
