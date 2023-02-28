Bison Wealth LLC Sells 22,226 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,677,410 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.