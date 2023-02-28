Bison Wealth LLC Sells 179 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.58. 142,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.