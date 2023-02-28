Bison Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,591 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.03. The company had a trading volume of 143,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

