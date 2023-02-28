Bison Wealth LLC Invests $450,000 in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 15,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $280.40 million, a PE ratio of 104.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $18.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 678.62%.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

