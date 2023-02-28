Bison Wealth LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,398. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

