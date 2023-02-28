Bison Wealth LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. 470,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,950. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

