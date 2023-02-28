Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,399 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 161,874 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $19,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Stock Performance
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays cut their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
