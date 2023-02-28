Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 19,840 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

