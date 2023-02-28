Bison Wealth LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

AWK stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.38. The stock had a trading volume of 102,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average of $148.38. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.09%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

