BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $112.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.24, but opened at $99.30. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $101.37, with a volume of 416,966 shares traded.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Avian Securities lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.05 and a beta of 0.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

