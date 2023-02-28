BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Avian Securities downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.42. 491,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 237.05 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $89,893,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after buying an additional 427,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

