Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

BIG stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($0.07). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

