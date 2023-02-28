BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Plans $1.80 Semi-annual Dividend

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group has a payout ratio of 63.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.20) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.17) to GBX 2,510 ($30.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

