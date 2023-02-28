BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s current price.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

BGC Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,682,000 after buying an additional 85,317 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,588,000 after buying an additional 841,533 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 9,441,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

