BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
