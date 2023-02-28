BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 49.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. BGC Partners updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.64. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGC Partners by 401.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Further Reading

