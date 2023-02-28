BGC Partners, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 58.5% per year over the last three years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

BGC Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 4,712,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 105.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

