B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $30.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

About B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

