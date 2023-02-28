Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BYND. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $18.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 87.40%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

