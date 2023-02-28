Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up GBX 8.96 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.75). 73,648,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
