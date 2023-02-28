Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up GBX 8.96 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.75). 73,648,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £11,615.95 ($14,017.07).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.