Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CentralNic Group Trading Up 0.7 %

CNIC opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.67) on Monday. CentralNic Group has a one year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($1.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £396.23 million, a PE ratio of 4,616.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at CentralNic Group

In other news, insider Max Royde purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,458.43). In related news, insider Max Royde purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,458.43). Also, insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.83), for a total value of £395,257.76 ($476,961.22). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 197,947 shares of company stock worth $28,198,808. Insiders own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

