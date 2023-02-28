Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

Select Medical stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Select Medical by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Select Medical by 105.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.