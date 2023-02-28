Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Novartis by 40.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 264,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

